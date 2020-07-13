10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Doctors Medical Center of Modesto (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Northern Montana Health Care (Havre) seeks a pharmacy director.

SSM Health (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Steele Memorial Medical Center (Salmon, Idaho) seeks a pharmacy director.



Sutter Health System (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks an assistant pharmacy services director.

