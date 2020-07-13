10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  2. Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  3. Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  4. Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  5. Doctors Medical Center of Modesto (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. Northern Montana Health Care (Havre) seeks a pharmacy director.
     
  8. SSM Health (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  9. Steele Memorial Medical Center (Salmon, Idaho) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Sutter Health System (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks an assistant pharmacy services director. 

