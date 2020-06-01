10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.
- ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.
- Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Eastern Connecticut Health Network (Manchester) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Verity Health (Redwood City, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center ( Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
