10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.

  3. Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. Eastern Connecticut Health Network (Manchester) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  7. Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a pharmacy services director.

  9. Verity Health (Redwood City, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center ( Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

