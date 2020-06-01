10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.



ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.



Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Eastern Connecticut Health Network (Manchester) seeks a pharmacy director.



Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a pharmacy services director.



Verity Health (Redwood City, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center ( Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.

