Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.



City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.



Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Eastern Connecticut Health Network (Manchester) seeks a pharmacy director.



Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.



Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director

. Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick, Maine) seeks a pharmacy director.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.



Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.



WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a pharmacy director.

