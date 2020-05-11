10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.
- City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.
- Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Eastern Connecticut Health Network (Manchester) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.
- Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director
.
- Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick, Maine) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.
- Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a pharmacy director.
