10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.

  3. Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. Eastern Connecticut Health Network (Manchester) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.

  6. Mahaska Health (Oskaloosa, Iowa) seeks a pharmacy director
  7. Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick, Maine) seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.

  9. Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a pharmacy director.

