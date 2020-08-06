10 companies that have recalled metformin since FDA's carcinogen warning

Since the FDA said in May that it found unacceptable levels of a carcinogen in metformin, a popular diabetes drug, 10 companies have recalled their metformin products.

The FDA asked five drugmakers to voluntarily recall their metformin products June 2. Two of them were Apotex and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, but the agency didn't name the others.

Here are 10 companies that have announced metformin recalls since May, listed alphabetically:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals recalled all lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets.



Akvare, which repackages metformin for Amneal, recalled all lots of its metformin products.



Apotex recalled all lots of its metformin extended-release tablets.



Granules Pharmaceuticals recalled 12 lots of its metformin tablets.



Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled all lots of its metformin extended-release tablets.



Marksans Pharma Limited recalled one lot of its extended-release metformin tablets.



PD-Rx, which repackages metformin for both Amneal and Marksans, recalled 57 lots of metformin.



Preferred Pharmaceuticals, which repackages for Marksans, recalled four lots of metformin.



Teva Pharmaceuticals recalled 14 lots of its metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, including 500 mg and 750 mg bottles.



The Harvard Drug Group, which repackages metformin for Apotex, recalled one lot of metformin.

Find a full list of all recalled lots of metformin here.

