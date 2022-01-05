World's largest insurance companies: 4 US health plans make the cut

Four U.S. health insurers were listed among the top 10 insurance companies in the world by net premiums written, according to a Jan. 4 AM Best report.

The report highlighted that all four U.S. companies on the top 10 list witnessed double-digit growth in their net premiums written in 2020. Centene saw the largest increase of nearly 50 percent, largely due to its WellCare Health Plans acquisition in early 2020, according to the report.

Here are where the four U.S. health insurers ranked:

No. 1: UnitedHealth Group

No. 4: Centene

No. 5: Anthem

No. 6: Kaiser Foundation Group of Health Plans