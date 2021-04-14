Who Leads BCBSA? 6 execs to know

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's current team of leaders includes payer veterans and a Harvard Kennedy Fellow.

Here are six to know:

Kim Keck, president and CEO. Ms. Keck spent 28 years in various leadership roles at Aetna. Prior to joining BCBSA this year, she was CEO of BCBS of Rhode Island. She frequently speaks on issues targeting healthcare policy and women's leadership.

Robert Kolodgy, executive vice president and CFO. Prior to his role at BCBSA, Mr. Kolodgy was a hospital CFO and senior manager with Deloitte Consulting. He also held several positions with Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica Health System. Mr. Kolodgy is a founding member of Sewhope, a nonprofit group working to improve healthcare in Guatemala.

Maureen Sullivan, chief strategy and innovation officer. At BCBSA, Ms. Sullivan oversees strategy and marketing. She holds a master's degree in public policy from Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government, where she was a Kennedy Fellow.

Lachlan Tidmarsh, senior vice president and CIO. Before joining BCBSA, Mr. Tidmarsh held CIO titles at institutions including Chicago Public Schools, Surgical Care Affiliates and OptumCare.

Kelly Williams, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Prior to her work in several executive HR positions, Ms. Williams was a clinical social worker. She was a chief talent officer with Talent Partners, and vice president of organizational development with international travel company Abercrombie & Kent.

J. Michael Joyce, vice president and chief auditor and compliance officer. Before joining BCBSA, Mr. Joyce held various positions with the JCPenney Company's internal audit department. He has been a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors since 1989.

