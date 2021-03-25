What 5 BCBS companies are doing to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines

Nationwide, Blue Cross Blue Shield companies are undertaking several initiatives to improve COVID-19 vaccine distribution in their communities.

Here are five examples:

1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and Lyft will start offering people free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites.

2. Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield is partnering with Major League Baseball team the Pittsburgh Pirates to use their stadium, PNC Park, as a large vaccine distribution site.

3. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona partnered with the state to help staff and manage hundreds of volunteers at two of the state's three mass vaccination sites.

4. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Baton Rouge (La.) General and civic organization 100 Black Men co-sponsored a mass vaccination event at a church with a predominantly Black community.

5. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is partnering with a historically Black academic health science center, Meharry Medical College in Nashville, to improve vaccine trust.

