UW Medicine, Cigna to terminate contract

Seattle-based UW Medicine will no longer be in Cigna's network if the organizations don't negotiate a new contract before August.

In a May 29 press release, UW Medicine said the contract termination would mean the University of Washington Medical Center and UW Physicians would be out of Cigna's network Aug. 1. At that date, Cigna members would have to pay out-of-network rates to access services at UW Medical Center. They could also owe professional fees for UW Physicians practicing at the medical center, Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, UW Neighborhood Clinics and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

UW Medicine and Cigna have been working on a new contract since earlier this year when the possible termination was communicated, and will continue negotiations until the deadline. In a statement shared with Becker's, Cigna said it is seeking rates that are inline with what UW Medicine accepts from other commercial health plans to ensure healthcare remains affordable for members.

