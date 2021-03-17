UnitedHealthcare restores free provider access to some payment data

UnitedHealthcare is restoring free access to some claims payment data through its Optum Pay platform, according to a recent news release.

The health insurer recently began charging providers a fee to access historical payment data and detailed remittance data through its Optum Pay platform, according to the American Hospital Association.

In response to feedback from the association and other healthcare groups, UnitedHealthcare has agreed to allow providers to continue to access certain claims payment data through the platform at no cost and waive any fees for providers enrolled in the paid version of the platform.

UnitedHealth said if providers were enrolled in the paid version of the platform, they can cancel enrollment by April 1 without being charged.

