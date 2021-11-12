UnitedHealthcare, Prisma Health pen multiyear contract

UnitedHealthcare and Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health have reached a multiyear network agreement, the companies announced Nov. 11.

"UnitedHealthcare and Prisma Health have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored health plans have uninterrupted access to quality care at an affordable cost at all Prisma facilities and with its physicians," the companies told Becker's in a joint statement.

The announcement follows tension and split accounts of the negotiation process, which could have affected patients as early as Jan. 1, 2022, if a deal was not reached.