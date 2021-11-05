UnitedHealthcare, Piedmont land in-network agreements

UnitedHealthcare and Atlanta-based Piedmont Health announced a slew of agreements that bring the provider in network for a variety of health plans.

The agreement brings Piedmont Health's 16 hospitals, more than 800 locations and physician network into UnitedHealthcare's network, the insurer announced Nov. 4.

The move is effective Jan. 1, 2022, for UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans, which includes the group national PPO plan and dual special needs plan.

Negotiations also included a multiyear agreement for members in employer-sponsored plans and those enrolled in UnitedHealthcare's marketplace plans.