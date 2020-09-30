UnitedHealthcare launches narrow network plan with Saint Luke's, Children's Mercy

A new narrow-network health plan between UnitedHealthcare and two large Kansas City, Mo.-based providers could save employers up to 15 percent on monthly premiums, the insurer said Sept. 29.

Four things to know:



1. The Core Essential plan would provide in-network access to Saint Luke's Health System's 18 hospitals, 10 clinics and 130-plus primary care and specialty offices.

2. It would also provide in-network access to Children's Mercy Kansas City, which has two campuses, 22 primary care sites and four urgent care sites throughout the region.

3. UnitedHealthcare said when compared to its other plans, the narrow-network option has the potential to not only save money for employers, but employees through lower monthly premiums. Savings will come from directing members to "high-performing" health systems, which have lower healthcare costs and better quality, Rob Broomfield, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Kansas, said in the press release.

4. The new plan will be available Jan. 1 in select Missouri and Kansas counties.



