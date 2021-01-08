UnitedHealthcare invests in Minnesota housing

UnitedHealthcare invested in an affordable housing project in Minnesota, further expanding the insurer's effort to improve health outcomes by addressing social determinants of health.

On Jan. 7, the National Affordable Housing Trust closed funding for the Le Sueur (Minn.) Meadows II complex. The trust closed on $2.7 million of equity for the complex in partnership with CommonBond Communities, a nonprofit affordable housing organization, and an investment from UnitedHealthcare.

The complex will have 39 units of affordable rental housing. Eight of the units will be for individuals who are experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities.

In June 2020, UnitedHealthcare announced a $100 million investment in the Health & Housing Fund, which partners with the National Affordable Housing Trust. That investment brought UnitedHealthcare's total investments in affordable housing efforts to $500 million.

