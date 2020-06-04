UnitedHealth's affordable housing effort grows to $500M

UnitedHealth Group is investing another $100 million in creating affordable housing for adults and families facing housing insecurity, bringing its total investments in the effort to $500 million, the healthcare company said June 4.

UnitedHealth launched its affordable housing initiative in 2011. The health insurer has since invested in 80 affordable housing communities nationwide, resulting in more than 4,500 new homes across 18 states. The additional $100 million investment in the Health & Housing Fund, which is a partnership with Stewards of Affordable Housing for the Future and National Affordable Housing Trust, will raise that number of new homes to 5,500.

The first three projects of the latest $100 million investment include:

100 apartments in Washington, D.C.

40 apartments in Wharton, Texas

30 apartments in Choctaw, Okla.

UnitedHealth will also provide $1 million in grants to support on-site health services for residents. Residents' health outcomes will be monitored by SAHF.

