UnitedHealth Group issues COVID-19 vaccination requirement

UnitedHealth Group announced Oct. 5 that a significant portion of its U.S.-based team is subject to a new COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

The policy applies to UnitedHealth Group employees who work in person with patients, customers, members, suppliers or providers, as well as those who use the company's facilities, according to the announcement.

Barring religious or medical exemptions, affected employees are required to get vaccinated by Nov. 30. The insurer also will be bookmarking physicians and experts to work through vaccine hesitancy with employees, according to the announcement.

Vaccination requirements may be adjusted based on federal, state and other regulations.