UnitedHealth Group in headlines: 7 stories

From trailblazing both stakeholder commitment and remote work to closing the books on a pair of lawsuits, here are seven recent stories on UnitedHealth Group, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

1. UnitedHealth Group strikes in-network deal with D'Amore Healthcare

UnitedHealth Group reached a deal with Huntington Beach, Calif.-based behavioral healthcare provider D'Amore Healthcare that brings the provider in network across its entire company portfolio.

2. 6 payers recognized for stakeholder commitment, 3 rank in top 100

UnitedHealth Group was recognized by nonprofit JUST Capital for its commitment to stakeholder responsibility. Among 954 U.S. companies, UnitedHealth Group ranked No. 33, the second highest-placed payer.

3. UnitedHealthcare settles class-action underpayment suit for $10M

A court approved a $10 million settlement against UnitedHealthcare over its tiered reimbursement policy. The class-action lawsuit alleged the payer's policy reduced payments to out-of-network mental healthcare providers by between 25 percent and 35 percent.

4. UnitedHealthcare offers discounts on laptops that reduce blue light exposure

UnitedHealthcare is expanding its vision benefits to offer 23 million members a 20 percent discount on Dell laptops with blue light-blocking screens. The move aims to address eye strain associated with blue light exposure.

5. 5 payers recognized as best companies for remote work

UnitedHealth Group topped Virtual Vocation's "Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022" list for continuing to support remote work opportunities.

6. Court rules against UnitedHealth subsidiary, orders $20M payout

United Behavioral Health will have to pay out $20 million after losing a court battle over allegedly wrongfully denying mental health claims. The loss follows a 2019 ruling from the case that required the provider to reprocess thousands of claims that were incorrectly reviewed.

7. UnitedHealthcare assures no changes to ER coverage policy in 2022

UnitedHealthcare will not be implementing a controversial emergency room coverage policy despite concerns from providers. The American Hospital Association claimed the payer would implement the policy, which drew ire when it was introduced in mid-2021, but later said it misinterpreted UnitedHealthcare's language.