6 payers recognized for stakeholder commitment, 3 rank in top 100

Six payers were recognized by nonprofit JUST Capital for their commitment to stakeholder responsibility, with three ranking among the top 100 U.S. companies.

In tandem with CNBC, the nonprofit released its "2022 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies" on Jan. 10, which orders companies based on their success across five stakeholder metrics — investing in its employees, supporting communities, prioritizing good governance, customer service, and environmental impact.

The 2022 rankings include 954 U.S. companies across all industries.

Here are where six payers ranked:

16. Anthem (Designated as an "Industry Leader")

33. UnitedHealth Group

34. Cigna

167. Humana

314. Centene

518. Molina Healthcare