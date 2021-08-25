The UnitedHealth-Change deal: A timeline

UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum and Nashville, Tenn.-based Change Healthcare are poised to combine under a $13 billion deal.

Here's a timeline of five events that have occured since the organizations announced their deal, beginning with the most recent:

1. UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare entered an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that dictates when the organizations can combine, according to an Aug. 7 filing.

2. On April 13, shareholders of Change Healthcare approved the deal to become part of UnitedHealth Group's OptumInsight.

3. In March, the Justice Department said it would take a closer look at the proposed acquisition.

4. Also in March, the American Hospital Association urged the Justice Department to investigate the proposed acquisition.

5. In January, UnitedHealth Group's Optum proposed to acquire Change for $13 billion.