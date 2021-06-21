The ACA 11 years out: 4 things to know

It's been 11 years since the Affordable Care Act was implemented. Here are four things to know:

Seventy-seven percent of Republicans polled by the Kaiser foundation do not like the ACA, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Opponents of the ACA say its rules are too restrictive, and that consumers should have more freedom to choose the plans they want.



Some opponents have argued against the ACA's provisions regarding reproductive issues, including a mandate that employer plans cover contraception, the Journal said.



While many insurers initially withdrew from the ACA programs due to lack of profitability, they've become more profitable recently, according to the Journal.



