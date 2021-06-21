The ACA 11 years out: 4 things to know

Listen
It's been 11 years since the Affordable Care Act was implemented. Here are four things to know:
- Seventy-seven percent of Republicans polled by the Kaiser foundation do not like the ACA, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Opponents of the ACA say its rules are too restrictive, and that consumers should have more freedom to choose the plans they want.
- Some opponents have argued against the ACA's provisions regarding reproductive issues, including a mandate that employer plans cover contraception, the Journal said.
- While many insurers initially withdrew from the ACA programs due to lack of profitability, they've become more profitable recently, according to the Journal.