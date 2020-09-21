Tennessee insurers send premium rebates to 143,000 members

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Cigna are issuing rebate checks to Tennessee residents because their healthcare costs were lower than expected, the state's Department of Commerce and Insurance said Sept. 17.

The checks will be sent in September to about 143,000 members who bought individual health insurance coverage from the two insurers through the ACA marketplace in 2019.

The insurers join a growing list of others who are sending premium revenue to members due to lower healthcare costs, especially since many services were deferred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

