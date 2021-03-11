Supreme Court cancels hearings for Medicaid work requirement cases

The Supreme Court removed hearings on Medicaid work requirement cases from its March argument calendar, according to Bloomberg Law.

The removal comes after the Department of Justice requested Feb. 22 that the Supreme Court cancel arguments in cases concerning the requirements. The motion, filed by acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, asked the Supreme Court to remove hearings on work requirements in Arkansas and New Hampshire from its calendar. Ms. Prelogar also asked the justices to toss out lower court decisions on the cases and direct them back to HHS.

While the justices removed the March 29 hearings from their calendar, they didn't issue a ruling on the Justice Department's request.

