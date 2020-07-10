Student debt a barrier to health insurance, United Hospital Fund says

Lawmakers should implement a tax credit for health insurance premiums that is tied to student debt payments, according to a HealthWatch report from the United Hospital Fund, an independent organization focused on health policy in New York.

College graduates face several obstacles as they enter an economy damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, lose school-sponsored health coverage, age off their parents' health plans and make student loan payments.

The United Hospital Fund calls for a policy that would allow student debtors who apply for health coverage through the New York State of Health Marketplace to deduct their student loan payments from their income that's used to calculate premium tax credits under the ACA. UFH said lower income may allow for recent graduates to receive more subsidies to help them with their health insurance premiums.

