Renown, UnitedHealthcare announce new contract

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Healthcare announced July 2 it has established a new contract agreement with UnitedHealthcare. The deal comes after Renown and the payer terminated their in-network contract last month after negotiations failed to culminate in an agreement.

The new contract will provide UnitedHealthcare members with continued in-network access to all Renown hospitals and physicians, according to a statement. The contract for UnitedHealthcare subsidiary Health Plan of Nevada has not yet been finalized.

"We appreciate the collaborative approach of both teams to reach a resolution," Renown CEO Anthony Slonim, MD, told News 4. "As doctors, nurses and caregivers, we want to ensure the greatest access, experience and highest quality care for every member of our community, including those insured by UnitedHealthcare."