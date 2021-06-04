Renown, UnitedHealthcare end contract

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health and UnitedHealthcare have terminated their in-network contract agreement, according to News 4.

The organizations reached a contract impasse in May over reimbursement rates and have been unable to negotiate a new contract since. As a result, Renown patients with UnitedHealthcare insurance may face higher out-of-pocket costs to access care and services at Renown.

In a statement to News 4, UnitedHealthcare called Renown "the most expensive health system in the Reno area." The insurer said Renown is requesting a nearly 16 percent increase in reimbursement "that will drive up the cost of health care for the members and customers we serve." UnitedHealthcare also accused Renown of "introducing new demands less than two weeks before the contract's termination date" after the two had reached an agreement on rates.



"[W]e are asking UnitedHealthcare, Health Plan of Nevada and Sierra Health and Life pay us at market competitive rates, and in a way that supports care management decisions being made by doctors who are interested in your long term health, not having insurance companies make those decisions," Renown said in its statement.

The change affects all Renown services for members of UnitedHealthcare and its subsidiaries, Health Plan of Nevada and Sierra Health and Life.