UnitedHealthcare, Renown at contract impasse over requested 16% price increase

UnitedHealthcare and Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health are attempting to reach an agreement to keep Renown in-network for UnitedHealthcare and Health Plan of Nevada members, according to a News 4 article.

"Renown is the most expensive health system in the Reno area, yet it's demanding a nearly 16 percent price hike that will drive up the cost of health care for the members and customers we serve," a UnitedHealthcare spokesperson said in a written statement to News 4. "We recognize the important role Renown plays in supporting the health care needs of our members and hope it will work with us to reach an agreement at fair, market-competitive rates that will help keep care affordable for the people of Reno."

"We continue to work with colleagues at UnitedHealthcare to find a solution that works for everyone and hope to reach a resolution," a Renown spokesperson said in a statement shared with News 4.

The previous contract ended May 1. Members will be responsible for out-of-network costs on June 1 if the payer and provider do not reach a compromise by the end of the month, the article said.

Members will still be charged in-network rates for out-of-network care as negotiations continue through the end of May.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.