Record 14.5 million Americans signed up for health insurance under ACA

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for health coverage since open enrollment began Nov. 1. 

Of those 14.5 million enrollees, 10 million used healthcare.gov to find coverage, according to a White House statement. 

On average, families enrolled in ACA coverage saved $2,400 on annual premiums. About 80 percent of consumers also found plans for less than $10 a month. 

According to the White House, the record-setting figures "did not happen by accident," crediting the American Rescue Plan's provisions that expanded eligibility and lowered costs of coverage.

