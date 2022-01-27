Record 14.5 million Americans signed up for health insurance under ACA

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for health coverage since open enrollment began Nov. 1.

Of those 14.5 million enrollees, 10 million used healthcare.gov to find coverage, according to a White House statement.

On average, families enrolled in ACA coverage saved $2,400 on annual premiums. About 80 percent of consumers also found plans for less than $10 a month.

According to the White House, the record-setting figures "did not happen by accident," crediting the American Rescue Plan's provisions that expanded eligibility and lowered costs of coverage.