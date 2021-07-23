Physicians fear telehealth coverage dropoff for Medicare, Medicaid patients

Physicians are holding their breath for when public health emergency orders are lifted, as it could mean a significant dropoff in telehealth coverage for Medicare and Medicaid patients.

Telehealth has rapidly grown throughout the pandemic, with payers and providers embracing the virtual healthcare boom.

However, among that growth, physicians are wary of fleeting coverage, especially in California, CBS 8 reported.

Local physicians say telehealth is key for maintaining equitable healthcare, as the ability to conveniently seek care remotely reduces scheduling conflicts linked to work or transportation, according to CBS 8.

Physicians are watching Congress, which is imploring HHS to extend telehealth coverage under Medicare beyond public health emergencies.