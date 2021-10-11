Ochsner launches new health plan

New Orleans-based health system Ochsner Health is launching the new Ochsner Health Plan, the system said Oct. 11.

Launching in Louisiana, Ochsner Health Plan will enroll residents in Medicare Advantage plans beginning in October.

"At Ochsner, our goal is to provide the highest quality care available to meet all of our patients' health and wellness needs at every stage of life," Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, said in a news release. "By launching the new Ochsner Health Plan with Medicare Advantage plans, developed by Ochsner and fully integrated with services offered throughout our system, we’ll be able to help seniors enjoy the best years of their lives."

Ochsner's Medicare Advantage plans feature $0 deductibles and prescription drug, fitness, hearing, vision and dental coverage, according to the release.

Ochsner Health Plan is integrated with Ochsner Health's network of providers, which features 4,500 physicians and 90 medical specialties.