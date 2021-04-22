Molina Healthcare to buy Cigna's Texas Medicaid contracts

Cigna is selling its Medicaid contracts in Texas to Molina Healthcare for $60 million, according to an April 22 news release.

Under a definitive agreement, Cigna's Texas Medicaid and dual Medicare-Medicaid plans will fold into Molina, adding about 50,000 Medicaid members to Molina's rapidly growing managed care business.

The Texas Medicaid plans brought in $1 billion in revenue during 2020.

Cigna and Molina expect the deal to close in the second half of 2021, pending regulatory approvals.

