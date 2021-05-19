Mississippi ruling causes roadblock for Medicaid expansion

A Mississippi court ruling involving the ballot initiative process could cause roadblocks for Medicaid expansion within the state, according to Pew Charitable Trusts May 18.

Thirty years ago, an outline for gathering signatures in Mississippi's five districts was included in the state's constitution. Now that there are only four districts due to population stagnation, the state's Supreme Court ruled that the process is no longer legitimate.

The ballot initiative process is one of the few ways Medicaid expansion has been able to succeed in other states, the article said.

South Dakota and Missouri are also facing legal hurdles to Medicaid expansion.