MaineHealth program to connect jobless with new health insurance

MaineHealth is promoting a program that aims to assist residents who don't have health insurance, possibly a new reality for those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals around the nation are anticipating an increase in uninsured needs due to the pandemic. Through the program, the MaineHealth Access to Care Team anticipates helping the more than 100,000 residents who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.



MaineHealth fully funds the program, and team members screen patients for state and federal insurance programs. The program also provides patients with low-cost/free prescription drug programs, donated healthcare services and other needs related to social determinants of health.



