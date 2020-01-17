Kentucky hospital, Anthem reach agreement

Murray (Ky.)-Calloway County Hospital and Anthem struck a contract agreement that allows Anthem members to maintain in-network status at the hospital, the organizations said Jan. 15.

Anthem and the hospital have been negotiating a new contract for several months. The organizations came to an agreement before a Feb. 15 deadline.

"From the outset, we were quite confident that we would reach an agreement that was in the best interests of both organizations and most importantly, for the patients we collectively serve," Jerry Penner, Murray-Calloway County Hospital's CEO, said in a news release.

