CVS Health and its CEO, Karen Lynch, made Fortune 500 history by becoming the highest-ranked company to be helmed by a female CEO, according to a June 2 news release.

CVS Health ranks No. 4 on the Fortune 500 list. The list is led by Walmart, followed by Amazon and Apple.

Ms. Lynch previously was executive vice president of CVS Health's Aetna insurance unit until she succeeded Larry Merlo as CVS' president and CEO on Feb. 1.