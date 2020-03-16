Insurers move to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 office visits

Some commercial payers are moving to cover cost-sharing and out-of-pocket costs for physician office visits related to COVID-19 screening, according to Forbes contributor Bruce Japsen.

On March 13, Cigna said it will "waive customers' out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing-related visits with in-network providers, whether at a doctor's office, urgent care clinic, emergency room or via telehealth." The change is effective through May 31. Other insurers have moved to waive cost-sharing for diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and have expanded telehealth access.



Policy changes vary from insurer to insurer. Health plans are encouraging their members to visit company websites, especially if they have coverage through their employer, according to Mr. Japsen.



