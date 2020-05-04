Insurers expect uptick in ACA marketplace, Medicaid enrollment as unemployment grows

Commercial health plans are anticipating more enrollment in their ACA marketplace and Medicaid businesses as more Americans lose their jobs and employer health benefits due to COVID-19, according to Forbes contributor Bruce Japsen.

Private health plans like Aetna, Anthem, Centene, Cigna, Molina Healthcare and UnitedHealth Group will likely see increased enrollment in government health plans. Insurers like Centene, Cigna, Anthem and Molina that sell individual health plans on the ACA exchanges expect to see enrollment in that area increase during the second and third fiscal quarters of this year.

Centene alone expects rising unemployment numbers to generate an additional $4 billion in revenue in 2020 as more Americans move to Medicaid and ACA coverage.

Read the full article here.



More articles on payers:

Financial updates from Cigna, Anthem, Centene & Humana

Insurers extending prior authorizations for elective services

These 7 top payer CEOs collectively made $151M in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.