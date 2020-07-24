Humana to send 1M+ at-home preventive care screening kits to members

Humana will roll out more than 1 million in-home preventive care screening kits to members in 2020 to increase the number of routine care screenings which some people have avoided due the coronavirus pandemic.

The Louisville, Ky.-based payer's initiative triples the number of screening kits sent to members and will focus primarily on those who need colorectal cancer screening and diabetes condition management. The in-home tests are being provided at no additional cost to eligible Medicare Advantage members and eligible Medicaid members will receive the diabetes screening kits.

Because of the pandemic, many of Humana's members, who are mostly seniors, have not been "comfortable leaving their homes for routine healthcare," Humana CMO William Shrank, MD, said.

"Many interactions with healthcare providers can be conducted virtually, and we encourage telehealth whenever possible. However, patients and doctors should work together to determine when in-person visits are needed, and we are taking every precaution to make sure those visits are safe and that our members have confidence to make the best decisions for their health," Dr. Shrank said. "During these complex times, patients should not be distancing themselves from their doctors."

