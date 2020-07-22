Clover Health to triple footprint, expand coverage to 8 states

Clover Health is expanding its geographic footprint after seeing its Medicare Advantage plans' membership grow 37 percent last year.

Clover offers Medicare Advantage plans in 34 counties across seven states. The planned expansion, which requires CMS approval, would expand Clover's coverage to 108 counties in eight states. If the expansion plan is approved, Clover would expand into Mississippi and continue to offer plans in Arizona, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Clover's Medicare Advantage plans have 57,000 members. The planned expansion would increase Clover's market opportunity to nearly 5 million Medicare beneficiaries.

