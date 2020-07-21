BCBS of North Carolina CEO: Pandemic costs will be 'north of $600M'

The COVID-19 pandemic will cost Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina more than it expected, the health insurer's new CEO Tunde Sotunde, MD, told The News & Observer.

Dr. Sotunde predicts the health insurer will shoulder more than $600 million in COVID-19-related costs, based on modeling that accounts for a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

More than half of the costs are related to steps BCBS of North Carolina took to eliminate member cost-sharing for COVID-19 screening, testing and treatment. Other costs included expanded telehealth services, grace periods for premium payments and accelerated claim payments.

Dr. Sotunde said BCBS of North Carolina is in a position to weather the costs, but it's unclear if they will lead to premium increases next year.

