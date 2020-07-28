Humana strikes another kidney care partnership: 3 things to know

Humana partnered with Strive Health, a value-based kidney care solution, to offer kidney disease care coordination services for some of its members in two states.

Three things to know:



1. The partnership aims to improve health outcomes and quality of life for people with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease by detecting the disease earlier and slowing its progression.



2. Strive Health will coordinate care with primary care physicians and nephrologists for commercial and Medicare Advantage members in Kentucky and Indiana.

3. The Strive Health partnership is Humana's latest move into kidney care. On July 20, Humana said it will work with nonprofit dialysis provider Dialysis Clinic and its affiliate Reach Kidney Care to coordinate care across Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

More articles on payers:

Leapfrog Group: Employers rank Cigna highest, UnitedHealthcare lowest on drive for value

4 disputes involving UnitedHealth, physician staffing firms

BCBS of North Carolina CEO: Pandemic costs will be 'north of $600M'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.