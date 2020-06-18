Humana members see more healthy days under population health program

Humana released the latest findings of its "Bold Goal" initiative, which is the health insurer's population health strategy.

The 2020 Bold Goal Progress Report outlines how Humana is tracking its goal to improve the health of the communities it serves by 20 percent this year.



Here are four takeaways from the report:

1. Medicare Advantage members across all markets improved "Healthy Days," which is what Humana uses to measure progress, for the first time since the insurer started benchmarking. Humana said members experienced 816,000 more healthy days because of the insurer's health invention projects.

2. Humana screened more than 2.6 million members for social determinants of health in 2019. Each member screened has an average of three and a half health-related social needs like food insecurity, social isolation or loneliness.

3. Humana's focus on helping members with multiple chronic conditions is helping increase healthy days for members, the insurer said.



4. In releasing the report, Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said the COVID-19 pandemic has "further widened ongoing health disparities, disproportionately affecting Black and Latino communities," and the insurer is "working with our community and government partners to ensure we support members in improving their mental and physical health. Working together, we can break down barriers to drive lasting change."



