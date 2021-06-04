Humana expands value-based model to include original Medicare beneficiaries

CenterWell, a Humana subsidiary, announced it is expanding its value-based care model to include original Medicare benificiaries.

Centerwell, which currently operates 67 primary care centers across eight states under Humana's Care Delivery Organization, is participating in CMS' Direct Contracting Model, an experiment designed to encourage health organizations to voluntarily transition from fee-for-service to value-based care to test whether the model will reduce costs in original Medicare, according to a June 1 news release.

"We've deployed this value-based population health model for decades to care primarily for patients with Medicare Advantage, and now we can offer our model to more of those with original Medicare," said Humana Care Delivery Organization President Reneé Buckingham in the statement.

Under the new model, CenterWell will share the responsibility of patient care costs with CMS, the statement said.