Humana expands partnership with Aledade

Humana and Aledade, a company that partners with primary care practices to improve ACO processes, expanded their partnership for Humana's Medicare Advantage members in North Carolina.

Under a contract that's now in effect, physicians in Aledade's North Carolina ACOs who are also in Humana's Medicare Advantage network can access tools to better coordinate quality care. The ACOs in the contract will use the tools to better deliver preventive care and reduce unnecessary or repetitive services.



The agreement builds on a previous value-based contract between Humana and Aledade in Louisiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.



