Humana contests ex-CMO claims, alleges exec was fired for suggestive text messages 

Humana is contesting allegations from former CMO Sandra Guerra, MD, who claims she was fired in 2020 over her race and gender.

Instead, the insurer alleged in a court filing that Dr. Guerra was fired after sending suggestive text messages to a subordinate employee at Humana Government Business, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

"Dr. Guerra admitted to her behavior and comments, and HGB terminated her for them," wrote a Humana human resources executive in a court filing.

However, Dr. Guerra denies the claims, saying the subordinate's complaints were "retaliatory" after he had been reprimanded by Dr. Guerra earlier that month.

Dr. Guerra is seeking $250,000 to $1 million in damages.