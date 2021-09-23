Humana contests ex-CMO claims, alleges exec was fired for suggestive text messages 

Nick Moran - Print  | 
Listen

Humana is contesting allegations from former CMO Sandra Guerra, MD, who claims she was fired in 2020 over her race and gender. 

Instead, the insurer alleged in a court filing that Dr. Guerra was fired after sending suggestive text messages to a subordinate employee at Humana Government Business, according to the San Antonio Express-News

"Dr. Guerra admitted to her behavior and comments, and HGB terminated her for them," wrote a Humana human resources executive in a court filing. 

However, Dr. Guerra denies the claims, saying the subordinate's complaints were "retaliatory" after he had been reprimanded by Dr. Guerra earlier that month. 

Dr. Guerra is seeking $250,000 to $1 million in damages.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars