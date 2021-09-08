Former Humana CMO files discrimination suit over firing

Sandra Guerra, MD, former Humana CMO, is suing the company for alleged employment discrimination over her race and gender, which she claims played a role in her firing.

Dr. Guerra was terminated in February 2020 because of alleged harassment, but the former CMO contests that her firing was immediate, unlike the progressive discipline given to white co-workers, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The lawsuit claims Dr. Guerra had no human resources violations during her time at Humana and that she had reprimanded the subordinate who made the harassment complaint days earlier.

Dr. Guerra alleges that white executives involved in sexual harassment and creating millions in pentalties for the company faced little employment action.

Since her departure, Dr. Guerra is serving as CMO of WellCare of Kentucky.

Humana did not wish to comment on pending litigation.