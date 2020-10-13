Highmark: Physician reimbursement program saved $1B+

Highmark has avoided more than $1 billion in costs through its value-based reimbursement program for primary care physicians, the integrated health insurer and provider said Oct. 5.

Claims data from Highmark indicates that its True Performance value-based reimbursement program saved $1.1 billion in healthcare costs. The savings were related to emergency department visits and hospitalizations, and were generated from 2017-19.

Under the program, primary care physicians are rewarded for ensuring Highmark members receive recommended vaccines, drug therapies, screenings and wellness exams. The focus on prevention helped curb ED costs by $40 million in 2019 alone, Highmark said.

About 2 million Highmark members currently see a primary care physician in the True Performance program.



More articles on payers:

Cigna won't cover some hospital-based MRIs, CT scans under new policy

Walmart Health COO outlines health insurance business: 5 things to know

BCBS Association names new CEO: 4 things to know



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.