HHS, White House launch 'Summer Sprint to Coverage' near tail-end of special enrollment period

HHS and the White House announced that July 15 marked the beginning of the Summer Spring to Coverage campaign, a push to encourage people to utilize the ACA special enrollment period before it ends Aug. 15.

Much of the campaign features a media blitz, including bilingual ads around Olympic and sporting event coverage, according to the HHS announcement. Ads are testimonials from people leveraging affordable healthcare offerings.

The messaging will especially target demographics who have lacked access to affordable healthcare, such as Black people and young Latinos, according to the announcement.

The campaign comes on the tail of special enrollment period sign-ups exceeding 2 million, which President Joe Biden said in a statement reflects "2 million more Americans who can sleep soundly at night."