ACA special enrollment exceeds 2 million

Since the Biden administration's ACA special enrollment period opened Feb. 15, over 2 million people have enrolled in insurance through marketplaces, CMS announced July 14.

The majority of enrollees used healthcare.gov (1.5 million) while the rest (600,000) used a state marketplace. Both numbers are sure to grow as the SEP spans through Aug. 15, but Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program membership are at a record-high 81 million.

"The American Rescue Plan has made health coverage more affordable and accessible than ever — and people are signing up," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "Health coverage provides the peace of mind that every American deserves."

In the same report, CMS said that 34 percent of those enrolled since April 1 pay $10 or less a month for their insurance due to the American Rescue Plan's premium restrictions. However, some predict that percentage of members may shrink if restrictions aren't extended.