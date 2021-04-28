Former UnitedHealth Group CEO received nearly $18M in his last year at company

Former UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann was paid $17.87 million in 2020, his final year at the organization before retiring.

According to a proxy statement filed April 27 by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Wichmann's final earnings were a slight drop from the $18.9 million he earned in 2019. His base salary in 2020 was $1.4 million, a slight increase from the $1.38 million he earned in 2019 and $1.3 million in 2018.

Other 2020 compensation amounts mentioned in the filing included those of CFO John Rex, who earned $12.59 million; Optum CEO Andrew Witty, who earned $12.86 million; UnitedHealthcare CEO Dirk C. McMahon, who earned $12.61 million; and Chief Human Resources Officer Patricia Lewis, who earned $7.19 million.

More articles on payers:

Cigna accuses Connecticut physician practice of price gouging

Oscar Health launches technology business: 3 things to know

ChristianCare, Highmark strike 10-year joint venture: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.