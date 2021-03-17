FCC fines insurance telemarketers record $225M

The Federal Communications Commission issued the largest fine in its history — $225 million — against Texas telemarketers who spoofed about 1 billion robocalls to sell health insurance.

Jessica Rosenworcel, the commission's acting chair, said March 17 the fine was issued. The FCC had proposed the fine in June 2020.

According to the commission, the robocalls were attempting to sell short-term, limited-duration health insurance plans. The calls falsely claimed to be selling health plans from commercial payers like Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealth Group.

The issuance is part of Ms. Rosenworcel's "anti-robocall agenda." In a news release, she said, "Unwanted robocalls are not only a nuisance, but they also pose a serious risk to consumers who can inadvertently share sensitive, personal information in response to bad actors' malicious schemes."

