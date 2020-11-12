Envision, Humana strike multiyear agreement in Florida

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare and Humana signed a new in-network agreement for Humana's commercial and government members in Florida, the organizations said Nov. 12.

Under the multiyear agreement, Humana members will be able to access health services from more than 6,000 Envision clinicians at in-network rates. The physicians specialize in anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma, surgical and office-based healthcare.



The decision comes after Envision and Cigna also struck a multiyear agreement in Florida on Oct. 21.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth ordered to reprocess 67,000 mental health claims

Anthem, Georgia hospitals to terminate contracts

Court sides with UnitedHealth in mental health denial case

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.